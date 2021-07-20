Heavy rainfall lashes Lahore, drowns low-lying areas

LAHORE: Heavy rainfall has been continued in different areas of Lahore on Tuesday, as the Met Office has forecast intermittent rain in the city on first two days of Eid ul Adha, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial capital city has received downpour amid 30 kilometers per hour wind speed. The rainfall submerged the low-lying areas in the city.

According to the weather department, the city has received around 35mm rainfall till now. The met officials had earlier warned of heavy rain in Lahore on July 20 and 21.

According to a report, Nishtar Town of Lahore has received maximum rainfall i.e. 68mm, Johar Town 56.3mm, Paniwala Talab 56mm, Farrukhabad 54mm, Punjab University area 43mm, Chowk Nakhuda 40mm, Mughalpura 29mm, Iqbal Town 27mm, Jail Road 26.3mm, Gulbarg 23mm, Airport 16mm, Tajpura 14mm and Upper Mall 10mm.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the city administration and WASA to remain alert and utilize all necessary resources for drainage of the rainwater from the low-lying areas.

The industrial city of Faisalabad has also received heavy rainfall causing ponds of knee-deep water at key thoroughfares, markets and streets of the city. Rainwater entered in houses in various areas. Power outages also reported in several localities of the city.

According to the Met Office, Faisalabad has received overall 62mm rain, while the city also expected to receive more rain in next two days.

Okara and adjoining areas also receiving heavy rainfall, which drowned the city’s low-lying areas. Several localities descend in darkness after electricity feeders tripped in rain.