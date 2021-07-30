Heavy rains, landsliding render Karakoram Highway parts shut-off

CHILAS: Due to frequent heavy rains throughout the night on Friday, the city and its adjoining parts have conceded road damages and power outages due to landsliding and flash floods, ARY News reported.

Swathes of lands in the northern region have been deluged due to flash floods in river channels and nullahs while many roads have succumbed to the landsliding.

The Babusar Top route connecting Chilas with Naran national highway has too been blockaded for over the past 10 hours due to torrential rains.

Buses and private transport remain stuck with locals and tourists both stranded on roads hapless.

PMD issues glacial lake outburst alert for GB, Chitral

Separately, yet pertinent, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned, in a weather alert yesterday, of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral regions.

A weather system is likely to prevail for next 1-2 weeks in Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral after persistent high temperatures having potential to produce Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said in its alert.

The weather office advised local communities to remain alert and asked concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to meet any emergency situation.