Heavy rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed across Sindh today

KARACHI: The private schools and colleges will remain closed across Sindh province today due to the latest spell of monsoon rains, whereas, heavy downpours were also expected today, ARY News reported.

All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association chairman Haider Ali said in a statement that all schools and colleges will remain closed across the province owing to heavy rains.

Moreover, the intermediate exams were postponed due to the extreme weather conditions in the Sindh capital Karachi. The postponed exams will be conducted on August 25.

In Hyderabad, the district administration has issued a red alert with regard to likely heavy rainfall in the city in the next 36 hours.

Sindh’s second largest city is expected to receive as much as 200 millimetres of rainfall in this monsoon spell.

Local authorities while advising precautionary measures asked shopkeepers to keep sandbags to protect shops.

The district administration has directed the owners to ensure special arrangements for the protection of godowns and factories. Moreover, traders have been directed to shut down their businesses by 3:00 pm for the next two days.

Comments