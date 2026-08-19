RAWALPINDI: Water entered many areas of Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning after heavy rains lashed the twin cities, ARY News reported.

Rainwater drains overflowed in Jan Colony, Shalay Valley, People’s Colony, and Raja Ikram Colony. Furthermore, rainwater accumulated on roads in Sadiqabad and Muslim Town.

Many areas, including Fauji Colony and Pir Wadhaye, were submerged after heavy rains hit the city.

On the other hand, the water level started to increase in Nala Lai after the rains stopped in the city.

The Managing Director (MD) of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) informed that more than 100 mm of rain had been recorded in the twin cities so far, warning that the intensity of the existing rain system could result in urban flooding.

While WASA is on high alert and drainage operations under a rain emergency are underway, round-the-clock monitoring of water levels in low-lying areas continues due to the continuous downpours.

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A WASA spokesperson added that the MD is in the field, continuously overseeing the rain situation and drainage operations. WASA workers are prepared to tackle any emergency in low-lying areas, and heavy machinery remains on high alert.