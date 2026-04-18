KARACHI: Fatalities caused by heavy traffic continue unabated as another citizen was killed at Perfume Chowk in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. According to ARY News, a speeding water tanker ran over a 30-year-old man, who died on the spot.

Details indicate that the accident was caused by the tanker’s excessive speed. Following the incident, an enraged crowd gathered at the scene and set the water tanker ablaze.

The driver, however, managed to flee the spot.

The fire brigade was subsequently called to douse the flames. This latest tragedy highlights the ongoing danger posed by heavy vehicles in residential and commercial hubs.

Fatal traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles in the city continue unabated, claiming precious lives.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Chhipa Welfare Association, a total of 206 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents in Karachi so far this year, including 147 men, 29 women, 21 boys, and 9 girls.

In addition, 2,080 people have been injured, among them 1,633 men, 336 women, 81 boys, and 30 girls.

The spokesperson, Chaudhry Shahid, said that 67 people have died in fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles during the first 70 days of the year.

The majority of these incidents were caused by trailers, which were responsible for 35 fatal accidents.

He further stated that 14 deaths were caused by water tankers, seven by Mazda coaches, seven by buses, and four by dumpers.

The increasing number of deadly accidents involving heavy vehicles has sparked strong anger and concern among residents of Karachi.