HEC issues alert over illegal higher education institution

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has issued a public warning to parents and students regarding enrolling in unrecognized higher education institutions.

The HEC has declared the Muslim University Institute of Education and Health Sciences in Hafizabad an illegal institution and said that the institute is not authorized to award degrees in Pakistan.

Read Also: HEC issues alert over overseas courses

According to the regulator, the institution does not have legal authority to award chartered degrees and is therefore not eligible to issue any degree, diploma, or certificate.

The HEC also warned that any degrees awarded by the institution will not be verified or attested by the commission.

The commission has also advised parents and prospective students to verify an institution’s legal status and registration before seeking admission.