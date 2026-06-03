HEC rejects claims of data breach

Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) has firmly rejected what it described as baseless and misleading reports circulating on social media alleging a security breach of its database.

In an official clarification, the HEC said an immediate investigation conducted by its Cyber Security Operations Centre found that the purported leaked sample records being shared online were not linked to the commission’s Degree Attestation System.

The commission stressed that the claims of a data breach were unfounded and did not reflect any compromise of its degree verification records.

HEC also urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified, misleading and inaccurate information that could create unnecessary confusion.

Earlier, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) arrnaged thisnworkshop under the Capacity Building component of the US Merit and Need-Based Scholarship Program at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad.

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Dr. Misbah Jabeen, Focal Person for the HEC Merit and Need-Based Scholarship Program of UHE attended the workshop. The workshop included highly engaging and insightful sessions by renowned experts. Prof. Dr. Rubina Hanif, Director NIP.