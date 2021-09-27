HEC announces Master’s, PhD overseas scholarships

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced overseas scholarships for master’s and PhD students, who aspire to study in the United Kingdom.

According to theHEC, applications are invited from outstanding Pakistani/AJK nationals for the award of Ph.D. and MS/MPhil scholarships.

“Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Commonwealth PhD Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK,” Higher Education Commission said in a statement.

Programme offered

Commonwealth (CW) Scholarships are for candidates from low- and middle-income Commonwealth countries, for full-time study (Masters & PhD) in the United Kingdom. These scholarships are offered under the following six themes:

Science and technology for development

Strengthening health systems and capacity

Promoting global prosperity

Strengthening global peace, security and governance

Strengthening resilience and response to crises

Access, inclusion and opportunity

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Pakistani and AJK nationals and permanent residents of Pakistan and AJK. Dual nationals are not eligible.

For MS scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant first-class qualification (16 years BS/MSc degree) by the closing date.

For Ph.D. scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant first-class qualification (17-18 years MS/MPhil degree) by the closing date.

Ph.D. applicants must provide proof of support of a potential supervisor from at least one UK university listed in the application form.

Applicants can have a maximum of two second divisions throughout their educational career. However, their last degree must be in the first division.

Applicants must not be registered in an MS or Ph.D., or an MPhil leading to a Ph.D. at any UK university before September/October 2022

They must not have commenced or be currently registered for an MS or Ph.D., or an MPhil leading to a Ph.D. at any university in Pakistan or elsewhere.

Successful candidates must be available to start academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September/October 2022.

Applicants must submit two references online to the UK application system.

They must obtain a minimum of 70% marks in Aptitude Test to be conducted by HEC’s Education Testing Council (ETC).

How to Apply?

Applicants must apply online at both the Commonwealth and HEC portals. Applications sent through any other mode will not be entertained.

In case applicants fail to apply at both portals, their applications will not be considered.