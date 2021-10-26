Hectic political activities for formation of new Balochistan Govt

QUETTA: Political activities and interactions for formation of a new government have rejuvenated the political scene in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, PTI’s parliamentary leader in the province, has emerged as a strong candidate for the top seat of the province.

Former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan and allies held a session at the residence of Sardar Rind here to discuss the political situation and possibilities in detail.

Opposition parties, the JUI, BNP-Mengal and Pakhtunkhwa MAP have also decided for mutual consultation in the new political scenario in the province.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the JUI will consult with other constituents of the PDM and the decision will be taken openly and with consultation. “We didn’t yet decide to join the next Balochistan government,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary group yesterday decided to nominate Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind for the Balochistan chief minister office in a session chaired by Sardar Rind.

The PTI parliamentary group has constituted a two-member committee of Mir Naimat Zehri and Mir Umar Jamali to contact the coalition parties. They have also decided to nominate Sardar Babar Moosakhel for the Speaker Balochistan Assembly.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has emerged as a top contender for the post of the chief minister.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) acting president Zahoor Buledi confirmed that the party and allies have agreed over the name of Bizenjo as the new CM Balochistan.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo stepped down from his office yesterday.

His resignation came a day after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani resigned, ending the two-month-long political crisis in the province.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!