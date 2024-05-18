web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah breaks silence on Fawad Khan comparison

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The current internet sensation Taha Shah, of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ opened up on being compared with A-list actors Fawad Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview, ‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah spoke about being compared with the national heartthrobs and great performers Vicky Kaushal and Fawad Khan, after his latest outing as Tajdar.

Reacting to the comparisons, Shah said, “I don’t know about the looks but I think performance-wise, they’re both great actors.”

He continued, “For me, looks don’t matter. For me, the performance matters. So if they’re comparing me to Fawad or they’re comparing me to Vicky – girls are comparing me [in terms of romance] to Shahrukh – what else do you want, man? They’re not comparing me to somebody else. They’re comparing me to the elite actors. These are elite actors.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“And Vicky is my brother. He was my senior in Kishore Namit Kapoor [acting institute]. We’re good friends. And, of course, he’s seen me grow, I’ve seen him grow,” he added. “And even at Kishore Namit Kapoor, Vicky was a great actor. And in my class, I was the top actor.”

Notably, Taha Shah essayed Nawab Tajdar Baloch in SLB’s much-awaited web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, about the courtesans living in the red light district of Lahore.

The eight-episodic series, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Shah, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this month.

‘He messaged…’: Yashma Gill’s chat with ‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah goes viral!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.