‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah breaks silence on Fawad Khan comparison

The current internet sensation Taha Shah, of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ opened up on being compared with A-list actors Fawad Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

In a new interview, ‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah spoke about being compared with the national heartthrobs and great performers Vicky Kaushal and Fawad Khan, after his latest outing as Tajdar.

Reacting to the comparisons, Shah said, “I don’t know about the looks but I think performance-wise, they’re both great actors.”

He continued, “For me, looks don’t matter. For me, the performance matters. So if they’re comparing me to Fawad or they’re comparing me to Vicky – girls are comparing me [in terms of romance] to Shahrukh – what else do you want, man? They’re not comparing me to somebody else. They’re comparing me to the elite actors. These are elite actors.”

“And Vicky is my brother. He was my senior in Kishore Namit Kapoor [acting institute]. We’re good friends. And, of course, he’s seen me grow, I’ve seen him grow,” he added. “And even at Kishore Namit Kapoor, Vicky was a great actor. And in my class, I was the top actor.”

Notably, Taha Shah essayed Nawab Tajdar Baloch in SLB’s much-awaited web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, about the courtesans living in the red light district of Lahore.

The eight-episodic series, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Shah, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this month.

