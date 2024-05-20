‘She broke my heart…’: ‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah spills his relationship status

The current internet sensation Taha Shah, of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ breaks the silence on his current relationship status.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview, ‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah opened up on his character Tajdar Baloch being a mix of Shahrukh and Salman Khan, and how his romantic performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series reminded audiences of the A-list superstars of India.

“I think sir [Bhansali] wrote it a mix of both of his characters, from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, and a little bit of his own self. And who doesn’t want to be compared with Salman and Shahrukh, I’m so glad that I could,” he said.

Although sweeping acclaim all across for his breakthrough performance, Shah said that the best compliment for him is that the ‘romance in his eyes reminds people of Shahrukh Khan’, whom he considers his idol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

When asked by the interviewer if Shah is single, the actor replied, “Yes, Yes I am.”

He continued, “Well, actually I was in a relationship last year but then she broke my heart. It’s okay because then Taj came, so yeah it happens.”

Notably, Taha Shah essayed Nawab Tajdar Baloch in SLB’s much-anticipated web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, about the courtesans living in the red light district of Lahore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The eight-episodic series, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Shah, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this month.

‘He messaged…’: Yashma Gill’s chat with ‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah goes viral!