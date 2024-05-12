Heeramandi: Aditi Rao Hydari slams costar Sharmin Segal’s trolls

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has called out the trolls targeting Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal for her performance in her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series.

Addressing the backlash Segal has been receiving following her acting in the web series, Hydari called it mean and horrible, an Indian media outlet reported.

“It’s horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don’t. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it’s not fair and it shouldn’t happen like that,” she said.

According to Aditi Rao Hydari, it was the people’s prerogative if they wanted to be mean. “We have to find a way around it, otherwise it will be really difficult. Whoever is facing it, I would just say, ‘look at the positive,’” she added.

Read more: ‘Say what they have to…’: Sharmin Segal responds to criticism for ‘Heeramandi’

It is pertinent to note here that Segal was dubbed the weakest link in the cast of ‘Heeramandi’ and viewers questioned Bhansali for casting her in a lengthy role, only because of her relation to him.

After the brutal trolling across social media, the actor turned off the comments on her latest Instagram posts.

For the unversed, Sharmin Segal is the niece of the veteran filmmaker, who also assisted him on blockbusters like ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, before making her on-screen debut in his production ‘Malaal’.

Earlier, Segal addressed the online trolling and criticism of her work and shared how she deals with it.

“There is a lot of pressure and sometimes it manifests in weird ways. But I have a really good support system. I think my strongest support system is my sister. She also happened to be an assistant director on the show. So, it worked out in a way where I do have outlets where I can vent,” she said.