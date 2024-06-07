‘That’s her capacity…’: Veteran actor reacts to Sharmin Segal’s ‘Heeramandi’ criticism

Veteran film and TV actor Farida Jalal, who essayed Qudsia Begum in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, defended co-star Sharmin Segal, amid all the backlash for her performance as Alamzeb in the series.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, veteran actor Farida Jalal, who portrayed Tajdar’s [Taha Shah Badusha] grandmother in the series, addressed the criticism that rising actor Sharmin Segal received for her ‘expressionless’ performance in ‘Heeramandi’.

Speaking about the backlash, she said, “I know, I am not happy about this. Be kind.”

“What her capacity as an actor is, she has done her best. I don’t feel the character needs to be very boisterous and loud, the role was not like that,” opined the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor.

“What were you expecting? Yes, what you thought you needed… She is a shayara, she falls in love with my bacchha [Taha Shah’s character] and that’s it,” she defended further.

For the unversed, Segal, who is the niece of Bhansali, was dubbed the weakest link in the ensemble cast of the series and viewers questioned the veteran filmmaker for casting her in the pivotal role of Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi’, only because of her relation to him.

The eight-episodic launching season of the web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, co-starring Segal with Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, is currently streaming on Netflix.

The series has been renewed for season 2 on the streaming platform.

Sharmin Segal says she was ‘prepared’ for ‘Heeramandi’ criticism