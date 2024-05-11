After Richa & Aditi, Sonakshi Sinha roasts ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Sharmin Segal

After Bollywood divas Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha roasted their ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Sharmin Segal, who happens to be the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali of the web series.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent promotional mushaira roast with Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui, featuring the ensemble cast of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, actor Sonakshi Sinha aka Fareedan chose Alamzeb [Sharmin Segal] from the rival team to take a blunt dig at her preparation for the shoot of the web series.

The ‘Dabangg’ star said, “Sharmin ko har din set ka wrap jaldi karwana tha. Raat me jaldi so jaati thi, agle din school bhi to jana hota tha (Sharmin wanted to wrap the shoots early every day. She went early to bed for the school next day).”

“Sharmin din bhar jitney gen Z alfaaz ratt jaati hai, kaash kisi din set par aane se pehle apne dialogues bhi ratt liya kare (The number of Gen Z words that Sharmin memorises in a day, I wish someday she would also learn her dialogues the same way before coming to sets),” Sinha added, leaving Segal visibly upset.

Notably, SLB’s much-awaited digital debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, about the courtesans living in the red light district of Lahore, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1.

The eight-episodic web series, starring Sinha and Segal with Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike.

‘Say what they have to…’: Sharmin Segal responds to criticism for ‘Heeramandi’