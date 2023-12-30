“Helen escaped Myanmar and reached India during second World War”

Do you know? Former Bollywood actor and dancer Helen had escaped her home country Myanmar (Burma), to reach India, during World War II, as revealed by Amitabh Bachchan.

In one of the recent episodes of his game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Bachchan asked a question regarding Helen to the contestant, which was followed by recalling some rare incidents of her life.

The question was, “Which of these actresses was born in Myanmar and later escaped with her family to India during the Second World War?” with the options, Sulochana, Suraiya, Nadira, and Helen.

After the contestant quit the game on the question, Bachchan revealed that the right answer was Helen. He shared, “Helen and her family escaped Myanmar… called Burma back then. In order to escape and come to India.”

Bachchan continued to explain, “…They had to trek alternately through miles of wilderness passing through rivers, mountains and forests. To escape from the Japanese occupation of Burma, she had to do this in 1943.”

“She became a popular actress in our film industry. Watching her dance would leave one enthralled,” he added.

The veteran continued, “I had the good fortune of working with her in 2-3 films. She’s a kind and compassionate woman. She used to look after everyone. We pray she stays in good health. She’s old now.”

Pertinent to note here that Amitabh Bachchan and Helen famously shared the screen in the cult song ‘Yeh Mera Dil’ from the Blockbuster action thriller ‘Don’.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Helen married for the second time to veteran Bollywood filmmaker Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, and joined their family. She adopted a daughter with her husband, Arpita, the youngest of the five Khan siblings.

