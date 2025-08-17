Helen Mirren reveals why she believes next James Bond should be male

Veteran Hollywood actor Helen Mirren has shared her thoughts on the casting for the lead role in the upcoming James Bond film.

During a recent interview alongside her ‘Thursday Murder Club’ costar Pierce Brosnan, who has played the iconic spy, Mirren opposed a female actor in the role.

“You can’t have a woman,” she said, while admitting that she was against it despite calling herself a feminist.

“James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else,” Helen Mirren added.

Previously, the actor revealed that she was not a fan of the franchise despite her likeness for the actors who play the leading role in the films.

“I have to say I was never a great ward (of Bond). I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan,” she said in an earlier interview.

However, Helen Mirren admitted that the “whole series of James Bond” was actually “not my thing.”

“It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond. The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism,” the Hollywood actor added.

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan shared his excitement to see which actor will be taking up the role of the iconic spy in the upcoming film.

“I’m so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character,” he said.

The Hollywood actor continued, “I adore the world of James Bond. It’s been very good to me. It’s the gift that keeps giving. And I’m just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: ‘Show us what you’re going to do.’”