Tom Holland breaks silence on James Bond casting

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland has finally responded to the speculations of his casting as the 007 agent in the new James Bond film.

It has been confirmed by now that British actor Tom Holland is among the frontrunners to get the coveted role of tuxedo-clad British agent in the hotly anticipated next ‘James Bond’ feature, directed by Oscar-nominee, Denis Villeneuve, of ‘Dune’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’, with the script penned by ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight.

In his new outing, cooking fried chicken with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the ‘Spider-Man’ star addressed the buzz, saying, “There’s speculation at the minute.”

“We’ll keep it to a minimum for now,” Holland maintained with a smirk on his face and teased, “We’ll get there one day.”

He further discussed the opportunity, adding, “I mean, every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive, you know? I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had.”

Notably, Daniel Craig was the last to essay James Bond on screen. His five-film tenure as the 007 agent came to an end with ‘No Time To Die’ (2021).