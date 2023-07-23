Helicopters spare parts worth Rs7b ‘illegally cleared’ at air freight units

ISLAMABAD: The spare parts of helicopters worth Rs7 billion were ‘illegally cleared’ from the air freight units (AFUs) with the nexus of the Customs officials and clearing agents, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The nexus of the Customs officials and clearing agents were exposed in a new corruption case as the spare parts of helicopters worth Rs7 billion were cleared from the shades of the air freight units (AFUs).

Customs Collector Islamabad constituted a new two-member committee for investigating the illegal clearance of helicopter spare parts. The committee members include additional collector headquarters and deputy controller preventive.

READ: Arrested Customs officer admits to give ‘gold as bribe to seniors’

The newly-formed committee will initiate a new investigation into the case.

The previous probe committee had given a clean chit to the Customs officials in the corruption scandal including a superintendent who had admitted to be on duty at the Royal Shade.

Earlier, a Customs officer was suspended after a video of his demanding bribe from a passenger went viral.

READ: Speed money case: Customs officers placed on FIA’s stop list

In the video, a customs officer, Imran, can be seen demanding a bribe from a passenger at the Lahore airport.

The Customs officer was demanding $100 from a Canada-bound passenger, who was carrying $9,500. He threatened the passenger with seizing all his money in case of denial.

According to Customs law, passengers cannot carry $9,500 dollar abroad.

The video of the incident was made viral after which the deputy collector customs suspended the officer and directed him to report to the headquarters.