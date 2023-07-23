Video of customs officer demanding bribe goes viral; suspended

LAHORE: A customs officer was suspended after a video of his demanding bribe from a passenger went viral, ARY news reported.

In the video, a customs officer, Imran, can be seen demanding a bribe from a passenger at the Lahore airport.

The customs officer was demanding $100 from a Canada-bound passenger, who was carrying $9,500. He threatened the passenger with seizing all his money in case of denial.

According to customs law, passengers cannot $9,500 dollar abroad.

The video of the incident was made viral after which the deputy collector customs suspended the officer and directed him to report to the headquarters.

Earlier in 2020, police claimed to arrest two customs department workers for selling liquor seized by the department in Karachi.

According to details, Shershah police arrested two customs department employees namely Younus and Khalid for selling liquor bottles seized by their department and recovered at least 83 bottles containing imported liquor from their custody.