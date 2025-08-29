The ultimate guide to levelling in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has quickly become one of the most popular co-op games of the year, and levelling up fast is the key to unlocking powerful Stratagems, tougher missions and bigger rewards.

Many new players struggle with the grind, but there are clear strategies in Helldivers 2 that can help you rise through the ranks far more quickly. This guide explains how to level up efficiently in the second Helldivers game without wasting hours on low-value activities.

The fastest way to gain experience in Helldivers 2 is by playing missions on higher difficulties. The more challenging the mission, the greater the XP rewards, with Super Helldive on difficulty 10 giving the biggest boost. However, it is important to choose the hardest difficulty you can complete successfully, as failed missions cut down overall progress.

A full squad in Helldivers 2 makes a major difference. Playing with four players increases survival chances, smooths out harder missions, and grants bonus XP when everyone extracts alive. Even random matchmaking can help players progress faster compared to solo play.

Short missions are another efficient route. In Helldivers 2, shorter tasks such as Eradication, Defence, and quick objective runs often give high XP in less time compared to long missions. When these missions link with Major Orders, they become even more rewarding and push overall experience gains further.

The Illuminate faction also provides some of the fastest XP farming opportunities in Helldivers 2. Illuminate missions on higher difficulties are generally easier to clear than Bug or Automaton fights, making them a reliable choice for levelling.

The most important thing in Helldivers 2 is focusing on mission objectives. Completing and extracting successfully is far more valuable than chasing endless enemies or optional loot. Reaching the maximum level cap of 150 takes time, but by following these steps, you can rise through the ranks of Helldivers 2 far more quickly and efficiently.

