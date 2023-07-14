Helmet campaign: 152,888 motorcyclists fined in Lahore

Lahore traffic police have intensified action against motorcyclists riding without helmets, ARY News reported.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Mustansar, as many as 152,888 motorcyclists have been challenged in Lahore during the last nine days for not wearing helmets.

He further said the traffic police fined 23,767 motorcyclists and so far over 38,000 bikes have been seized in different sectors of Lahore.

Documents of 77,119 motorbikes were seized for violating the law of wearing helmets in Lahore, the CTO Lahore said and added that no one including from police, government, or semi-private is exempted from the law.

Read more: Helmet campaign: Attock traffic police collect Rs8.8m in challans in 5 days

He said that the intentions of the traffic police are not to issue challans but the protection of citizens is our priority.

The Lahore top traffic cop further urged the citizens to ensure the use of helmets to protect themselves and their loved ones.

CTO Mustansar also directed the Lahore traffic police to intensify the crackdown against the riders found without helmets.