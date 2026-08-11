Henriques to captain Portugal in WC qualifying

Former Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques will captain Portugal as they bid ​to qualify for the Twenty20 World ‌Cup for the first time, Cricket Portugal said on Tuesday on Instagram.

Henriques, who ​played four tests, 16 one-day internationals ​and 24 T20s for Australia, will ⁠lead a 14-man Portugal squad ​at the T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional ​Qualifier C in Finland.

The 39-year-old all-rounder, who was born in Madeira, the birthplace of Portuguese ​footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, retired from ​Australian domestic cricket last year.

Portugal face Israel, Germany, ‌Greece ⁠and Czech Republic in Group B of the tournament, which runs from August 14-20.

The group winners will advance to ​a final, ​with ⁠the overall winners progressing to the European regional final alongside ​Scotland, Jersey and Denmark.

The top ​two ⁠teams from that event will secure places in the global qualifier for ⁠the ​2028 T20 World Cup ​in Australia and New Zealand.