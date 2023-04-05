Fans call for Henry Cavill’s casting in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

Social media are calling for Hollywood actor Henry Cavill to play the leading role of Aegon I Targaryen in the second possible ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel on House Targaryen.

US news agency Variety, quoting sources, had reported that the project – based on the novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘ by George R.R. Martin – is in its early stages and the producers are yet to attach a writer to it.

It would be about the conquest and unification of six of the seven kingdoms along with the construction of King’s Landing and the Red Keep by Aegon I Targaryen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

After the news of the production made rounds, the fans of Henry Cavill took to Twitter to campaign for the actor’s casting as Aegon I Targaryen.

Netizens said Henry Cavill was born to play the role and the actor leaving ‘The Witcher‘ franchise after season three will give him time to work on another fantasy project.

If HBO makes a Game of Thrones series focusing on Aegon Targaryen’s conquest, they need Henry Cavill. We have already seen his badass swordfighting in The Witcher & with the white-silver hair. Man was born to play Aegon. Get this shit going. — X (@XavierX89236666) April 4, 2023

HBO should have done Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros as their first Game Of Thrones prequel but everything happens for a reason. Now they can hire Henry Cavill to play Aegon. I hear he is available. pic.twitter.com/draKp9jLVh — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) April 3, 2023

they better get Henry Cavill for this, Henry was born to play Aegon I https://t.co/KVTnSp8Svw pic.twitter.com/dFZUgSO2Po — deserted scope DMs NA 📝⚰️ (@DesertedScope) April 3, 2023

Imagine if Henry Cavill goes to HBO MAX & thrives as Aegon while The Witcher fades into cancellation at Netflix. https://t.co/5ESeh8QOzL — Brandon // Keckler (@EpiKeckler) April 3, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the actor was reportedly in talks to play a role in the second season of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ prequel ‘House of the Dragon‘.

