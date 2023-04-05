Thursday, April 6, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Fans call for Henry Cavill’s casting in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

test

Social media are calling for Hollywood actor Henry Cavill to play the leading role of Aegon I Targaryen in the second possible ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel on House Targaryen.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

US news agency Variety, quoting sources, had reported that the project – based on the novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘ by George R.R. Martin – is in its early stages and the producers are yet to attach a writer to it.

It would be about the conquest and unification of six of the seven kingdoms along with the construction of King’s Landing and the Red Keep by Aegon I Targaryen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

After the news of the production made rounds, the fans of Henry Cavill took to Twitter to campaign for the actor’s casting as Aegon I Targaryen.

Related – Game Of Thrones‘: HBO comments on Jon Snow sequel reports

Netizens said Henry Cavill was born to play the role and the actor leaving ‘The Witcher‘ franchise after season three will give him time to work on another fantasy project.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor was reportedly in talks to play a role in the second season of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ prequel ‘House of the Dragon‘.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.