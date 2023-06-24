“Henry Cavill would’ve been James Bond, if Daniel Craig didn’t exist”

Martin Campbell, director of Casino Royale said that Henry Cavill would’ve made an excellent James Bond if Daniel Craig wasn’t there.

English actor Daniel Craig debuted as the tuxedo-clad British agent in the 2006 spy film ‘Casino Royale’ and continued to essay the iconic role in four more following titles. However, the director of the movie, Campbell revealed that ‘The Witcher’ star, Henry Cavill was also in the running for the coveted role and would have been considered by the makers if Daniel Craig had not existed.

“He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond,” Campbell said in a new interview.

“He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape…very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.,” he added.

The director continued to explain, “By the time Daniel got to [No Time To Die] really he was at an age where one more would have been too old for him.”

“I think they sign on for three Bonds, I’m not absolutely 100 per cent certain of that. I know with Pierce he had to sign on to three when we did him. So that’s going to take, what, six years of your life maybe? I suspect Daniel [had] the same deal. And the next guy’s going to have to do that. Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond. He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young,” Campbell noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Daniel Craig made his final outing as the 007 agent in ‘No Time To Die’ (2021), while makers are still hunting for an actor to step into his shoes as the next British spy.

As for Cavill, he will be next seen in the third season of Netflix’s fantasy drama, ‘The Witcher’ before handing over the character to Liam Hemsworth from next season onwards. Moreover, he will not be returning as DC’s Superman either.

