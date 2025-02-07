Watch Henry Cavill’s 2005 James Bond audition that sparked a new debate

A 2005 audition tape of Henry Cavill attempting to land the role of James Bond has resurfaced online, sparking a fresh viral debate about whether the actor would have made a fitting James Bond 007 than Daniel Craig.

This vintage footage emerged amidst swirling rumors that the Superman star could be considered for the next Bond following Daniel Craig’s departure.

In the viral video, a 22-year-old Cavill competes for the iconic role against the then-unknown Daniel Craig, who eventually secured it. The 20-year-old audition has now gone viral, leaving fans to weigh in on Cavill’s suitability as James Bond in today’s world.

The James Bond audition viral video, shared last month on YouTube by Ron South, showcases Henry Cavill delivering a scene dressed in a leather jacket with slicked-back hair.

Read More: THIS actor could be the next James Bond!

The video quickly gained traction, amassing around 150K views, with fans voicing contrasting opinions. Some viewers argued that Daniel Craig’s portrayal of James Bond was far superior, highlighting Cavill’s youthfulness and lack of confidence at the time as reasons why he didn’t land the role.

In contrast, a number of fans expressed optimism about Cavill’s growth as an actor, suggesting that he may now be the perfect fit for the role of James Bond.

“I think he did ok then. Now? He’d nail it,” one fan commented, while another added, “Henry Cavill would make a perfect addition to the list of James Bond 007 stars.”

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell also recently praised Henry Cavill’s audition, admitting that had Daniel Craig not been a contender, Cavill might have been a fantastic Bond.

However, Campbell explained that Cavill’s youthful look was the reason he lost out to Craig in the end, with the director noting, “He just looked a little young at that time.”

With the viral video reigniting James Bond casting talks, fans remain divided on whether Cavill could have been a worthy successor to Daniel Craig or if the actor’s time has come to take on the coveted role in the future.