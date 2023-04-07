‘Hera Pheri’ threequel wasn’t delayed due to Akshay Kumar: Suniel Shetty

Bollywood A-lister Suniel Shetty confirmed that the next film in the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise was not delayed due to his co-star Akshay Kumar or any other actor.

The first film in the comedy cult franchise ‘Hera Pheri’ came out in 2000 and the sequel followed six years later, however, after that it took a good decade and a half for makers to continue the franchise with the next film.

There were many speculations regarding the film being delayed due to the unavailability of the actors, particularly Akshay Kumar, who played one-third of the iconic trio. Shetty however refuted all such rumours in a recent conversation with an Indian tabloid.

“I don’t think so and I don’t know about that part at all. I think there were no script discussions. It was probably the entire working that is important, and which the producer needed to be very clear about. It’s not Akshay who delayed the film by 16 years,” Shetty said. “Firoz [Nadiadwala] bhai went through a lot in life and – you wish him, I love the man – it’s probably because of that. We actors have nothing to do with Hera Pheri 3 not happening,” added the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor.

He further explained, “Akshay [Kumar] and me always spoke about it, we always wanted it to happen. Whatever the reasons it wasn’t going through, Akshay’s character could never be replaced. No one else could do Raju.”

“Kartik [Aaryan] could have played another character, whose as important or may be the most important but Raju will always remain Raju. And finally whatever jugaad you try and do, only the principle characters work. Raju, Shyam, Babu bhai, Om [Puri] Ji, he is no more but all these characters will stay relevant,” Shetty clarified.

It is pertinent to mention here that the main cast of the threequel called ‘Hera Pheri 4’, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shot for the first promo earlier this year. The very first picture of the OG trio in their getups of the characters on the set went viral on social media.

‘Hera Pheri’ threequel lands in legal trouble

The third instalment in the franchise, planned for the 2024 release, is being helmed by Farhad Samji. It is said to take forward the story from the events in ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (2006). The trio will also be joined by Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

