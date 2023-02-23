Hera Pheri 3: First picture of the trio from sets goes viral

The OG ‘Hera Pheri’ trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, is making fans nostalgic with the first viral picture from the sets of the next film in the franchise.

It’s finally happening, fans are getting another ‘Hera Pheri’ film with the comedy trio in their iconic roles. Reportedly, the actors have started shooting for the project as the very first picture from the sets in their getups of the characters went viral on social media.

However, it should be noted that the project called ‘Hera Pheri 4’ is not on the floors yet and Bollywood veterans donned the looks to shoot for a promo. Quoting a source close to the production, an Indian publication reported, “Hera Pheri 4 hasn’t gone on the floors yet. Yesterday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal shot for a promo, announcing that the third part of the blockbuster comedy franchise is officially on and that it’s going on floors soon.”

The person also confirmed that the filming schedule for the title will begin in a month or two.

It was also clarified, “Although it’s Hera Pheri’s third part, it won’t be called Hera Pheri 3. Instead, the makers have decided to name the film Hera Pheri 4. The makers feel it justifies the story and viewers will understand the reason behind it once they see the film.”

Earlier this week, it was reported by Indian media outlets that the OG trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya is joining forces not only for the threequel of ‘Hera Pheri’ but also for two more sequels of ‘Welcome’ and ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’ respectively.

About the comedy cult classic, the franchise is headlined by A-list actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as the lead trio. The debut film in the series was written by Neeraj Vora while Priyadarshan directed it.

Later, Vora wrote as well as helmed the sequel. However, after the demise of Vora in 2017, the writing and direction credits for ‘Hera Pheri 4’ are yet to be unveiled. The reports though suggest that director Farhad Samji has been roped in for the job.

