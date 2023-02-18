‘Hera Pheri’ trio to reunite not for one but three sequels?

Bollywood stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty are joining forces again not just for the threequel of the cult comedy franchise ‘Hera Pheri’.

There has been quite a buzz regarding the recasting of the lead trio – Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiya – in the comedy franchise ‘Hera Pheri’ for the third part. Rumour mills were abuzz that the A-list actor Akshay Kumar who essayed Raju – one-third of the trio – has been replaced by young starlet Kartik Aaryan for the future films in the franchise.

However, with the recent reports coming in from industry insiders, there is no truth to that and the successful trio is indeed coming back together not only for the threequel of ‘Hera Pheri’ but also for two more sequels of ‘Welcome’ and ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’ respectively.

Quoting a source close to the production, an Indian publication exclusively reported, “Akshay, Suniel and Paresh are coming together for not just the Hera Pheri sequel but also for sequels of Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome.”

If Paresh Rawal is A Heart of Hera Pheri series then #AkshayKumar is the soul. Without Akshay #HeraPheri3 will be like a dead body without soul. NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/QT1D2p4Ojs — MASS💫 (@Freak4Salman) November 11, 2022

The person also told the outlet, “All other details around this association and the three films is being worked out, but the coming together of these three hit actors is final.”

Additionally, it is also being reported that actor Shruti Haasan was approached for a role in ‘Hera Pheri 3’ but couldn’t take it due to her packed schedule.

“Hera Pheri nothing without Raju, Shyam, Babu Bhaiya”

About the comedy cult classic, the first two parts of the franchise were headlined by A-list actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as the lead trio. Now with these constant entries and exits of actors in the cast, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ makers are yet to unveil more details about the new project.

Indian media reports suggest that the project is currently in the scripting and pre-production phase, and is expected to go on floors sometime later this year.

