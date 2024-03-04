Here are proposed names for KP cabinet

PESHAWAR: Newly elected Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur would have 12 members in his cabinet in the first phase, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the details, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani has been proposed for the senior provincial minister position while Taimur Saleem Jhagra is being considered for Advisor on Finance.

The sources privy to the development said that Arshad Ayub, Malik Liaquat Ali, Dr. Amjad, Shakeel Ahmed, and Khaleequr Rehman would also be cabinet members.

Meanwhile, the names of Tariq Mehmood, Faisal Tarkai, Fazl Shakoor and Arif Ahmadzai, Meena Khan Afridi are also being considered for the 12-member provincial cabinet in the first phase.

The sources said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan would give the final approval to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

Earlier in the day Ali Amin Gandapur said that Imran Khan would make a final decision about the provincial cabinet and he would meet him for the purpose.

The chief minister was supposed to meet incarcerated founder Imran Khan on Monday at Adiala Jail to finalize names regarding the formation of the provincial cabinet.