KP cabinet to be finalised after PTI founder’s approval

Newly-elected KP Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur is likely to meet Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf’s (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan today at Adiala Jail to finalise names regarding the formation of the provincial cabinet, ARY News reported.

Sources say that Gandapur will meet the PTI founder over to discuss the formation of the KP cabinet on Monday (March 4).

Meanwhile, Gandapur said that Imran Khan would make a final decision about the provincial cabinet and he would meet him for the purpose.

Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday took oath as newly elected Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Governor KP Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Ali Amin Gandapur in a ceremony held at Governor’s House in Peshawar today.

Talking to ARY News newly-elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that nine Lac entitled persons in province will be paid Rs 10,000 cash each in Ramazan.

He said that the data will be collected from Ehsas programme to keep transparency in the matter.

Gandapur also promised large-scale reforms in the province. He said experts’ services will be availed to curb corruption and misappropriation. “We will halt those involved in corruption and the sources of graft,” chief minister said.

He vowed to curb drugs and crimes in KP. “We will take all along with us and will work, day and night to serve the people,” he vowed.