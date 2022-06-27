Monday, June 27, 2022
Here is the guide to send WhatsApp messages without typing

WhatsApp users can now rely on the mic feature through voice recognition in their Android smartphone to dictate messages and send them to contacts.

Here is the step-by-step guide to make that happen.

1-Open the Google Assistant app and Click on the profile picture available at the top right corner of the screen

2-Under the popular setting tab, scroll down and turn on the personal results option.

3-Say Ok Google or Hey Google to activate your voice assistant.

4-Then, say: “Send a WhatsApp message to the contact.”

5-Google may ask you for the mode to send the message, text or message. Say: “WhatsApp”

6-Further, respond with the message you want to send

7-Google will send the message without your having to type a single word.

