This WhatsApp feature will save you from online embarrassment

In an important setting that could save you from online embarrassment, the users are advised to activate an important setting of disappearing messages in WhatsApp.

Here is the step-by-step process to activate the setting.

WhatsApp disappearing messages

Open your app on mobile and then go into Settings > Account > Privacy. Look for Disappearing Messages and then set the toggle to the On position.

Then choose a time period for messages to disappear – 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

A message will appear in the chat confirming that Disappearing Messages has been turned on. To enable it on an existing chat, you need to archive and then unarchive it first.

You can also enable Disappearing Messages on specific chats by tapping into the individual settings of a WhatsApp contact.

However, if someone screenshots or records your chat, there’s no way to remove that content from their phone using an official WhatsApp feature.

If you want to try new WhatsApp features first, consider joining the beta update.

