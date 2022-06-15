Here is what Amber Heard told jury during Johnny Depp trial

Hollywood actor Amber Heard said she asked the jury of the defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp to see her as a human.

The Aquaman star made the statement in an interview that was partially aired on US-based news channel NBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)



Amber Heard said she made the request when she testified over Johnny Depp’s text message from 2016 in which he said he would make her a “global humiliation”.

“I know he promised it,” she said as quoted in the report. “I testified to this. I’m not a good victim. I get it. I’m not a likable victim, I’m not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to just see me as human.”

She added, “And here are his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has.”

Read More: Johnny Depp TikTok debut gets a reaction from Amber Heard

Previously, she called out social media for influencing the trial.

“Even if you think I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” she said.

A Virginia jury had ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship.

The jury also ruled in favour of Amber Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Johnny Depp. The jury awarded him $15 million in damages from her. The panel awarded her $2 million in damages.

Comments