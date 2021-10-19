Here’s how to join ongoing WhatsApp group calls

The Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has recently announced that it’s expanding its joinable calls feature to group chats.

Joinable calls, which were first introduced in July, allow users to join an ongoing group call after it has begun.

With this latest development, users can now call a WhatsApp group and join the call directly from a group chat window.

The company has already started rolling out this feature to everyone. Here’s a quick look at how you can re-join group voice and video calls.

In case if you have ignored a group voice or video call, then you will see the option to join the call directly from the group chat on WhatsApp.

Need to pop in and out of a group call? Easily join ongoing calls right from your group chats! pic.twitter.com/OtOHKXh5Ev — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 18, 2021

Users will see a notification, which will say the name of the group instead of participant names. As you can see in the above video, there will be a “Join” button on the top of the WhatsApp screen.

The new feature will have a lighter distinct ringtone.

The Facebook-owned company has been rolling out several new features over the past few months to retain and attract new users.

Recently, WhatsApp announced adding end-to-end encryption to cloud backups on both Android and iOS, claiming that no other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for its users.

Sharing details on the new feature in a blog, the Facebook-owned messaging app said that five years ago, they added end-to-end encryption by default, which protects over 100 billion messages a day between more than 2 billion users.