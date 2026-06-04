The Balochistan government has launched a personalised vehicle registration number plate scheme under the special directive of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The initiative enables vehicle owners to obtain customised registration numbers featuring their names, initials or preferred combinations of letters and numbers.

According to the official announcement, applicants can choose from two categories:

Platinum Category: Premium personalised registration numbers available for a fee of Rs5 million.

Corporate Category: Registration numbers for businesses and organisations available for a fee ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million.

Examples displayed in the promotional material include personalised plates such as “KAKAR 1”, “SIBI 1” and “LEHRI 1”.

Official announcement further said the scheme is open to all vehicle owners in Balochistan and aims to provide motorists with the opportunity to acquire distinctive registration plates while generating additional revenue for the provincial government.

Applications can be submitted online through the provincial excise department, while the registration process will remain open until 30 June 2026.