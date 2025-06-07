Here’s how to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on Playstation 5

Players can now pre-download the forthcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, to prepare essential files and resources ahead of time for a smooth entry into the new season once it launches and servers are operational.
Following some steps, PlayStation 5 and Xbox users can conveniently complete this process and explore the latest features as soon as the maintenance period ends.
Renowned leakers including @Hypex and @SHiinaBR have confirmed the availability of this pre-load option. That said, here’s a guide to pre-loading Chapter 6 Season 3 of Fortnite on Xbox and PlayStation 5.
How to pre-load Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on Xbox
Gamers can pre-load Chapter 6 Season 3 of Fortnite on your Xbox with a reliable internet connection. Ensure your connection is active and follow these straightforward.
Steps
- Go to My Games and Apps.
- Select the Manage tab and choose the Updates option.
- Pick Fortnite from the list of available updates to start the download queue.
Note that the pre-load will activate once Epic Games releases the update files for the new season on their servers.
You’ll need to check when the season’s files and assets become available. After they go live, you can download them using the steps outlined above.
How to pre-load Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on PlayStation 5
You can pre-load the season on your PlayStation 5 with an active internet connection by following these simple steps:
Steps
- Configure your PS5 to stay connected to the internet in Rest Mode.
- Access Settings and navigate to the Saved Data and Game/App Settings section.
- Select the Automatic Updates options.
- Enable Auto-Download and Auto-Install in Rest Mode.
Once the servers are active, PlayStation 5 will automatically fetch the required files and assets for Chapter 6 Season 3. This handy pre-load option, also rolled out for Xbox, ensures a seamless update experience for console gamers.