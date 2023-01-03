WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social messaging application, has rolled out the ‘Message Yourself’ feature, which let you chat with yourself.

The ‘Message Yourself’ feature was first rolled out in beta version but now it is available globally to iOS and Android users.

The usage of this new feature is very easy. Here’s how to use self-message feature on WhatsApp.

First, you have to open WhatsApp on your android or iOS device. Then tap on the new chat option. Upon clicking you will see your contact at the top of the list. Tap on it and start chatting.

This feature will help you to keep your notes and documents safe and easily accessible to you. It will also allow users to send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp.

Earlier, Meta’s owner Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp will finally start rolling out message reactions on the popular messaging platform.

This was revealed by Zuckerberg in his messages via his Facebook, and Instagram posts.

Mark Zuckerberg highlighted that at the beginning, there will be six WhatsApp reactions that users can pick from to react to messages. This will include the thumbs-up emoji, heart emoji, LOL emoji, wow emoji, teardrop emoji and high-five emoji.

