Here’s how to use WhatsApp emoji message reactions

Meta’s owner Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp will finally start rolling out message reactions on the popular messaging platform.

This was revealed by Zuckerberg in his messages via his Facebook, Instagram posts.



Mark Zuckerberg highlighted that at the beginning, there will be six WhatsApp reactions that users can pick from to react to messages. This will include the thumbs up emoji, heart emoji, LOL emoji, wow emoji, teardrop emoji and high five emoji.

How to use WhatsApp reactions

The process to react on WhatsApp Messages is not very different from that of Facebook Messenger or Instagram’s messages.

When in a chat or message you’d want to react to, simply long-press on the message in particular. Soon, it’ll reveal the aforementioned six emoji options floating on top. Select the emoji of your choice and that’s it.

If you’re reacting to a group message, you’ll also see a reaction count next to the emojis mostly used for reacting to the message.

Previously, WABetainfo reported that Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has launched 34 new emojis for its Android users.

The new emojis have already been released for iOS users in the latest 15.4 version.

In total, 34 new emojis have been added to the WhatsApp emoji library, with some interesting additions. Equals to sign, alien, melting face, pointing finger, and heart hands are just some of the examples.

According to WABetainfo, some additional changes have also been made to the emojis. Some of the new emojis also feature different skin tone combinations.

