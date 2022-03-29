Whatsapp rolls out 34 new emojis for Android

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has launched 34 new emojis for its Android users, WABetainfo reported.

The new emojis have already been released for iOS users in the latest 15.4 version.

In total, 34 new emojis have been added to the WhatsApp emoji library, with some interesting additions. Equals to sign, alien, melting face, pointing finger, and heart hands are just some of the examples.

The screenshot, shared by WABetainfo, below shows all the new emojis:

According to WABetainfo, some additional changes have also been made to the emojis. Some of the new emojis also feature different skin tone combinations.

The new emojis are available to some beta testers for now, but will shortly be made public.

