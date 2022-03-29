WhatsApp users will soon be able to send 2GB files

The Meta owned messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly testing the ability to send large files up to 2GB in size, according to a report by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

As per report, the messaging service is running a limited test in Argentina, allowing select users on the latest beta version of the app to share files up to 2GB in size.

The feature will work for both Android and iOS users, but since it is limited to a certain number of beta testers, it is difficult to say the exact qualifying criteria.

The messaging platform currently has a 100Mb size limited to file transfers.

If the feature comes into effect, it would be the second such instance if WhatsApp goes through with the increase in file size limit.

Earlier, the limit was just 16MB, which was increased to 100MB subsequently.

Currently, Telegram, an instant messaging service, allows users to share large files up to 2GB in size.

