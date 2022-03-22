WhatsApp starts rolling out emoji reactions for Android users

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has started adding its emoji reaction feature in beta for its Android users, WABetainfo reported.

According to WABetainfo, the Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has started to release its awaited message reactions feature for its Android users.

The emoji reactions have started appearing in beta version 2.22.8.3 of the service’s Android app, providing users with a quick and efficient way to respond to incoming messages.

Users can use the feature by long-pressing over the message, users will get to choose between six different emojis, thumbs up, heart, crying, laughter, shocked face, and folded hands.

Although Whatsapp has decided to adopt the emoji reaction feature now, the feature has already become common on various leading social media platforms. iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter DM already have a similar feature.

After its partial release for Android devices, the feature is also set to be launched for iOS and desktop applications. In early January WhatsApp’s beta app for iOS had a toggle setting to control “Reaction Notification”.

However, the update is only available for some users; while others will have to wait for a future update.

