WhatsaApp rolls out awaited voice note feature

The Meta owned messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out an anticipated vice note feature which will allow users to listen to voice notes while switching between chats, WABetainfo reported.

The new feature will be available for incoming and outgoing audio files too.

Whatsapp users were not able to switch between chats while listening to a voice note, as soon as the chatbox closed, the voice note stopped. The new feature would allow users the switch between chats while listening to a voice note in the background.

To verify if the new feature is available on your device or not, you just have to play a voice note and exit the chatbox, if the voice note continues to play in the background and you see an audio player notification on topo then you have the new feature.

Along with voice notes, the new feature would also be available for outgoing and incoming audio files.

However, the feature is still in the beta phase, if you can not use the new feature on your device it means you have not gotten the update yet.

