WhatsApp releases new audio note feature for web/deskstop version

Instant messaging application Whatsapp is releasing a new update in its voice note feature for its web/desktop versions, WABetainfro reported.

The meta owned platform had previously launched some new features for its voice note feature, including a waveform feature for its voice note. But the feature was only available for android devices.

Whatsapp has now released the waveform feature for its desktop version as well, after which the feature will be available on all of the platform’s versions.

In the picture above, provided by WABetainfo, you can see what the feature would look like once the feature is enabled on your device.

However, the users who have not updated to the latest version of the application would not be able to use the new feature.

According to WABetainfo, all users should be able to use the feature by now. IF anyone is unable to see the new feature then they, or the person they are chatting with, do not have the latest update.

WhatsApp, along with three other updates, had launched its waveform feature for voice notes on February 22, 2022.

