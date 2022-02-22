Whatsapp voice note: Four key changes rolled out

The Meta owned messaging app has announced to roll out some changes in its voice note feature.

According to WABetainfo, Whatsapp is set to bring about some changes to its voice note feature for its Android users.

The yellow voice note icon will now be orange, while different icons will be used for audio notes and audio notes.

Whatsapp has announced to launch of four new features which include:

Colour: The voice note icon, which is generally yellow, will now be orange whenever users forward a note or a sound clip.

Different icons: WhatsApp will now be using different icons to distinguish between forwarded voice notes and audio files.

Voice waveforms: The forwarded voice notes will now include voice waveforms but only if it is recorded using the version of WhatsApp where the feature is enabled.

Playback speed: Whatsapp has announced to roll out playback speed for forwarded audio messages too. Previously, the feature was only available for recorded voice notes.

WhatsApp will soon roll it out for both iOS and Android.

