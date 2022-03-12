WhatsApp messages: Step-by-step guide to recover deleted chat

If you have lost your Whatsapp chat data, then there is no need to worry as there is a process that could help in recovering the deleted messages. However, recovering data will require that the user should have made a backup of the WhatsApp chat.

Here is our guide on how to prepare a backup of WhatsApp messages and how to recover the deleted chat.

How to Backup WhatsApp messages on Google drive?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

Step 2: Tap More options (three dots).

Step 3: From the given options select Settings.

Step 4: On the new page tap Chats and select Chat backup.

Step 5: Here you need to tap Account and select the account you want to back up your chat history to.

Note: If case if you change your Google account, remember you won’t be able to access your backups that are linked to the previous Google account.

In case if you do not have any Google account connected to your device, select ‘add account’ and enter login credentials. Now choose backup over and select the ‘network’ that you want to choose for backups.

WhatsApp chat backup will start.

How to restore deleted messages

First, you will have to uninstall and then reinstall WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Now launch the app and enter your mobile number to verify your account.

Now you will have to tap on the “Restore” option.

After that tap on “Next”.

Once the installation process is over your chats will start showing up. After that, WhatsApp will start retrieving your media files.

