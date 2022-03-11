WhatsApp testing changes to ‘Disappearing messages’ feature

WhatsApp is testing new ways to make the disappearing messages feature useful, testing its ability to keep disappearing messages.

According to WABetainfo, Whatsapp is making tweaks to its disappearing messages feature to make it more efficient. The report says that Whatsapp is testing that will allow users to keep certain important messages in the chat.

Usually, when you enable the disappearing messages feature, you want the messages to disappear after the other person reads them, but sometimes you might send a message that is important and could be useful in the future. For that purpose, Whatsapp is testing a feature that will allow users to see certain messages in the disappearing chat. The messages will be able to be deleted by either user any time later.

A similar feature is already available in the photo and video sharing application Snapchat.

Also Read: WhatsApp to introduce group chat polls

The Wabetainfo added that the feature is in its very initial stages, and it’s not clear whether WhatsApp would opt for it permanently. Many changes in the feature are expected if it is rolled out to a wider audience. The feature might be changed or completely discarded too.

WhatsApp had also started testing the possibility to forward messages to only one group chat at a time. WhatsApp had previously rolled out an update that allowed users to forward messages to one chat at a time.

Comments