WhatsApp to introduce group chat polls

The Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow the users to conduct polls in group chats.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new future will let users create polls within WhatsApp groups. The polls will be end-to-end encrypted like other WhatsApp chats.

With the launch of feature, the users can ask for their friends’ opinions through polling within a WhatsApp group chat.

However, WhatsApp has not released any further updates about the launch date of the group chat polls feature.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also working on a new community tab for the popular instant messaging app.

According to WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, the feature will allow group admins to add specific groups to a “Community”.

The app will list these groups under the Community tab together. The community Tab feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.6.9.

It reported that Community Tab is a shortcut for the “Community Home” feature.

