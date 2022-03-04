Know how to send WhatsApp voice message with funny sound effects  

Want to make WhatsApp chat fun, here is a new trick through which one could send voice messages to friends, family members and others with funny sound effects.

The voice notes will carry voices giving an impression that it is spoken by a squirrel from “Alvin and the Chipmunks”, Darth Vader, a robot among other characters.

What one would need for the trick is a smartphone with the Android operating system.

A third party application would be needed for the sound effects and users could enjoy a fun chat after following the easy steps given below.

How to send WhatsApp audios with squirrel voice or other effects?

The third-party app that we need to send audio with funny voice effects is simple and does not ask for many permissions, nor does it endanger the information that you save on your phone. In this sense, to activate the trick you just have to do the following:

Go to Google Play and download the Voice Changer with Effects app.

Authorize the app to access your microphone to record audio.

Enter the Voice Changer with the Effects app that is now installed on your phone.

Record the audio you want to send to your friends.

When you finish saying your phrase, which can last several minutes, the app will show you all the available effects. So choose your favourite!

Once you have chosen the effect, the application has an option that allows you to share the final result through WhatsApp and that’s it.

