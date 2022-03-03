Whatsapp to roll out key update in voice notes

WhatsApp will soon introduce pause and resume feature for voice notes in Android devices, WABetainfro reported.
According to details, the instant messaging app is set to launch the feature that will make recording and sending voice notes, easier and convenient.
Voice notes is one of the most handy features offered by Whatsapp, which allows users to send a quick voice message. But, If you mess up the recording, you have start over.
That is about to change as WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to pause and resume voice note recordings. The new feature will be useful for users as they will not be required to scrap the recording completely if there’s an disturbance or interupption in between.
Also Read:Whatsapp calls: A new update to be launched?
WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.6.7 for Android adds a pause/resume button on the voice recording bar in the app. This takes up the space where one could previously find the stop button, which wasn’t really all that useful, right next to a delete button.
The new feature could look like this:
WhatsApp’s current version of voice notes allows the users to start and stop recording. Users can even lock the record button and record longer messages without using one hand to hold down the button. However a feature to pause and get back to voice recordings was missing, and much needed.
The feature is currently in beta mode, so it would take a litter longer before it hits your devices. The feature has been available for iOS (when you lock recording in place) and desktop users for a while now.