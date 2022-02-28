Whatsapp calls: A new update to be launched?

The biggest instant messaging application WhatsApp is working on a new feature to enhance its group calls feature, WABetainfo reported.

The company is testing a feature that will enable users to generate and send links to invite their friends to join a group call, reported WABetainfo.

However, the new feature, despite having a resemblance with the Messenger Rooms on Facebook, would be totally different because not everyone can join it.

Unlike the Messenger Rooms’ shortcut which can be joined by even non-account holders, Whatsapp calls can only be joined by those having an active account.

WhatsApp calls are always end-to-end encrypted so the new way to call will also be the same.

The feature is currently under the development and testing phase and will soon be rolled out.

